Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,580,000 shares, a growth of 7.9% from the June 15th total of 2,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 462.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 33.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the first quarter worth about $84,000. 5.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Stock Performance

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Cuts Dividend

NYSE:EBR opened at $8.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.24. The stock has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.82. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a 1-year low of $5.67 and a 1-year high of $10.39.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a $0.0443 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás’s payout ratio is currently 5.80%.

About Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobrás, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. It owned and operated 32 hydroelectric plants; As of December 31, 2022, it operated 32 hydroelectric plants; five thermal plants, including coal and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,482 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II with an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts.

Featured Stories

