Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target Raised to $74.00

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report published on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered Charles Schwab from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $69.91.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

NYSE SCHW opened at $66.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.88. Charles Schwab has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $86.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.70 and a 200 day moving average of $62.57.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 34.82%. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.32%.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $4,018,646.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,771,278 shares in the company, valued at $3,093,761,349.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 17.3% during the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 15.3% in the second quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 7,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at $208,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 41.4% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 28,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 8,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 15.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 415,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,559,000 after acquiring an additional 57,025 shares in the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

