Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) PT Raised to $80.00

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $71.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.33% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on SCHW. StockNews.com raised Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.91.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of SCHW opened at $66.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Charles Schwab has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $86.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.57. The company has a market capitalization of $117.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Charles Schwab will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $4,018,646.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,771,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,093,761,349.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Charles Schwab

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 15.3% during the second quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 7,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth about $208,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 41.4% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 28,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 8,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 415,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,559,000 after purchasing an additional 57,025 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

