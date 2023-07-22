Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Bought by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CHTR. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 462.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 541,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,345,000 after buying an additional 445,200 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 507.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 477,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,557,000 after buying an additional 398,954 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $132,163,000. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 966,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,899,000 after buying an additional 288,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 706,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,676,000 after buying an additional 209,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Charter Communications Price Performance

CHTR stock opened at $394.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $297.66 and a 52-week high of $493.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $349.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $359.75. The company has a market capitalization of $60.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $6.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by ($0.56). Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The firm had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.90 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHTR. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Cfra raised Charter Communications from an “underweight” rating to a “market weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $425.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Charter Communications from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $479.82.

About Charter Communications

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.