Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Truadvice LLC

Truadvice LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 129.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,623 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVX. Rebalance LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $158.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.15. The company has a market cap of $300.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.43. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $140.46 and a one year high of $189.68.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $198.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas raised Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.58.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.