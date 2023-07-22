China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAYGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, a growth of 7.8% from the June 15th total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

China Shenhua Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of China Shenhua Energy stock opened at $11.76 on Friday. China Shenhua Energy has a 1 year low of $10.45 and a 1 year high of $14.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.67.

China Shenhua Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.2628 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. China Shenhua Energy’s payout ratio is 56.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of China Shenhua Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

China Shenhua Energy Company Profile

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of coal and power; railway, port, and shipping transportation; and coal-to-olefins businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through six segments: Coal, Power Generation, Railway, Port, Shipping, and Coal Chemical.

Further Reading

