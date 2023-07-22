Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,164 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 715 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $13,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,959 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $769,954,000 after acquiring an additional 14,505 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 507,232 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $703,779,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 480,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $666,324,000 after buying an additional 4,363 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 402,002 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $557,774,000 after buying an additional 30,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 387,249 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $537,304,000 after buying an additional 31,604 shares in the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,868 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,999.90, for a total transaction of $3,735,813.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,691,665.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,055.00, for a total value of $2,213,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,978,085. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,999.90, for a total value of $3,735,813.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,691,665.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,396 shares of company stock worth $23,473,949 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 0.2 %

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CMG shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,050.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Argus upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,825.00 to $2,175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,270.00 to $2,310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,156.29.

CMG stock opened at $2,098.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $57.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.75, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,291.63 and a 12-month high of $2,175.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,074.69 and a 200-day moving average of $1,808.67.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.89 by $1.61. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 11.49%. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 44.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.