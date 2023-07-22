Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD) Director Sells $438,870.00 in Stock

Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.29, for a total value of $438,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 229,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,514,746.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Chord Energy Price Performance

CHRD opened at $148.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Chord Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $111.80 and a 12 month high of $164.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.72. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.30.

Get Chord Energy alerts:

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by $0.35. Chord Energy had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The business had revenue of $896.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.67 million. On average, research analysts expect that Chord Energy Co. will post 20.66 EPS for the current year.

Chord Energy Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $3.22 per share. This represents a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.85%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CHRD. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Chord Energy from $182.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Chord Energy from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Chord Energy from $204.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. TD Cowen downgraded Chord Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Chord Energy from $252.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chord Energy

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Chord Energy by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Chord Energy by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Chord Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 7,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Chord Energy by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 8,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chord Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 98.83% of the company’s stock.

Chord Energy Company Profile

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. Chord Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Articles

