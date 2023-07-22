CIBC Cuts Fortis (TSE:FTS) Price Target to C$59.00

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Free Report) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$61.00 to C$59.00 in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on FTS. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Fortis from C$58.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Fortis from C$54.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Fortis from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Fortis from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Fortis from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$58.50.

FTS stock opened at C$57.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.94, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$57.08 and a 200 day moving average price of C$56.90. Fortis has a fifty-two week low of C$48.45 and a fifty-two week high of C$62.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$27.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.19.

Fortis ( TSE:FTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C$0.09. Fortis had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The firm had revenue of C$3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.02 billion. Analysts forecast that Fortis will post 2.998954 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.565 dividend. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. Fortis’s payout ratio is presently 76.87%.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 443,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 102,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,328 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

