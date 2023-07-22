Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Cut to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $18.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $21.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CNK. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. B. Riley raised shares of Cinemark from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.83.

Cinemark stock opened at $15.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.61 and its 200-day moving average is $14.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.87, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.12. Cinemark has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $19.76. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.33, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.26.

Cinemark ( NYSE:CNK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.25. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 7.69% and a negative return on equity of 64.73%. The company had revenue of $610.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cinemark will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNK. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd increased its stake in Cinemark by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 11,534,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,588,000 after buying an additional 2,743,262 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Cinemark by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,203,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,381,000 after buying an additional 1,358,233 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cinemark by 183.2% in the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,616,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,565 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,659,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Cinemark by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,596,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,143,000 after purchasing an additional 989,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 24, 20223 it operated 518 theatres with 5,847 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

