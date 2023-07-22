Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $52.64

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $52.64 and last traded at $52.50, with a volume of 4360444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. 51job reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.95.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 0.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $214.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.33.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The firm had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 56.12%.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $103,887.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,699,833. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $103,887.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,699,833. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $509,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,992 shares in the company, valued at $5,299,432.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,134 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cisco Systems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,843 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 15,925 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 517,457 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,050,000 after buying an additional 5,919 shares during the last quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 230,567 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,053,000 after buying an additional 8,995 shares during the last quarter. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

