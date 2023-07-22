ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) Major Shareholder Buys $1,552,558.90 in Stock

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 44,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.94 per share, for a total transaction of $1,552,558.90. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,504,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,566,007.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 11,677 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.60 per share, for a total transaction of $415,701.20.

On Tuesday, July 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 4,635 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.08 per share, for a total transaction of $162,595.80.

On Wednesday, July 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 9,396 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.77 per share, for a total transaction of $326,698.92.

On Monday, July 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 14,536 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.08 per share, for a total transaction of $509,922.88.

On Friday, June 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 18,897 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.87 per share, for a total transaction of $658,938.39.

On Wednesday, June 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 2,166 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.34 per share, for a total transaction of $72,214.44.

On Monday, June 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 13,202 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.91 per share, for a total transaction of $434,477.82.

On Friday, June 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 7,771 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.47 per share, for a total transaction of $252,324.37.

On Tuesday, June 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 7,685 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.96 per share, with a total value of $260,982.60.

On Friday, June 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 9,364 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.10 per share, with a total value of $319,312.40.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Stock Down 0.7 %

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock opened at $35.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.72. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc has a 12-month low of $27.60 and a 12-month high of $37.20.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.17%. This is a boost from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 440.1% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 767 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $218,000.

About ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

