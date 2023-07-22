ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) Major Shareholder Buys $934,527.24 in Stock

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 29,268 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.93 per share, for a total transaction of $934,527.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 919,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,346,607.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund alerts:

On Wednesday, July 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 10,691 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.67 per share, for a total transaction of $349,274.97.

On Monday, June 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 2,399 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.69 per share, with a total value of $71,226.31.

On Thursday, June 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 5,521 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.14 per share, with a total value of $166,402.94.

On Tuesday, June 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 10,694 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.73 per share, with a total value of $328,626.62.

On Friday, June 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 4,080 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.90 per share, with a total value of $126,072.00.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 10,422 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.09 per share, with a total value of $313,597.98.

On Monday, June 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 3,788 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.97 per share, with a total value of $113,526.36.

On Friday, June 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 49,181 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.24 per share, with a total value of $1,487,233.44.

On Wednesday, June 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 4,501 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.01 per share, with a total value of $135,075.01.

On Monday, June 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 23,223 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.20 per share, with a total value of $678,111.60.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

CTR stock opened at $32.70 on Friday. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.38 and a 12 month high of $33.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.88.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This is a boost from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.85%. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund’s payout ratio is currently 160.29%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,002 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $158,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc is an open ended equity mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.