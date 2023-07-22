CM Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total transaction of $137,157.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,294,126.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total transaction of $112,537.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,657,235.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total transaction of $137,157.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,294,126.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Roper Technologies Stock Up 3.7 %

ROP has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $483.00 to $503.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $518.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $490.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $506.58.

ROP opened at $499.38 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $356.21 and a fifty-two week high of $502.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $464.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $446.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.48% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.38%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

