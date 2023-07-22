CM Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FI. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 71.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 96.8% in the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Fiserv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.70.

Shares of FI stock opened at $128.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $91.55 and a one year high of $130.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.36 billion, a PE ratio of 33.92, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.88.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.10, for a total transaction of $896,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 187,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,002,607.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $1,014,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at $15,929,481.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.10, for a total transaction of $896,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 187,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,002,607.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,250 shares of company stock valued at $3,725,540 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

