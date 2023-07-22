CM Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 10,860 Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 100.3% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 21,232 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 10,631 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the second quarter valued at $54,000. 40.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oaktree Specialty Lending alerts:

Oaktree Specialty Lending Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of OCSL stock opened at $20.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.41. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 12-month low of $17.59 and a 12-month high of $21.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 223.00 and a beta of 1.16.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Dividend Announcement

Oaktree Specialty Lending ( NASDAQ:OCSL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.62. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 3.36%. The firm had revenue of $96.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,444.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OCSL has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.20.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

(Free Report)

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.