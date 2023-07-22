CM Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 10,947 Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY)

CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Unity Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 950,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,990,000 after acquiring an additional 56,625 shares during the period. River Oaks Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 96,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 168.0% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 6,917 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 8.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. 49.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Unity Bancorp

In other news, Chairman David D. Dallas purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.72 per share, with a total value of $454,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 1,767,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,159,372.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Unity Bancorp news, Director Vincent Geraci sold 7,200 shares of Unity Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.64, for a total transaction of $170,208.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,275.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David D. Dallas bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.72 per share, for a total transaction of $454,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 1,767,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,159,372.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 32.35% of the company’s stock.

Unity Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UNTY opened at $26.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.45 and a 200 day moving average of $24.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.99. Unity Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.01 and a 12-month high of $29.88.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $37.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.75 million. Unity Bancorp had a net margin of 30.24% and a return on equity of 16.85%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Unity Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Unity Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. Unity Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on UNTY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Unity Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Unity Bancorp from $34.00 to $31.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Unity Bancorp Company Profile

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Unity Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

