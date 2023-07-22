CM Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW)

CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 9,323 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Douglas Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Douglas Dynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Douglas Dynamics by 211.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,825 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,992 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Douglas Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of Douglas Dynamics stock opened at $30.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $703.31 million, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.77. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.49 and a 12 month high of $41.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Douglas Dynamics Announces Dividend

Douglas Dynamics ( NYSE:PLOW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The auto parts company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $82.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.50 million. Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 14.04%. As a group, analysts predict that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. Douglas Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 96.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Douglas Dynamics

In other news, Director James L. Janik purchased 6,929 shares of Douglas Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.99 per share, with a total value of $187,013.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 120,862 shares in the company, valued at $3,262,065.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Douglas Dynamics from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Douglas Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Douglas Dynamics from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

About Douglas Dynamics

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

