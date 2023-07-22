CM Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK)

CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,049 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000. CM Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Spok as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Spok during the first quarter valued at about $996,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spok by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 445,871 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 21,486 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spok by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 756,173 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,034,000 after purchasing an additional 6,917 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Spok by 31.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,868 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 9,877 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in shares of Spok by 32.4% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 13,825 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Spok alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPOK has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Spok from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Spok from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 15th.

Spok Price Performance

NASDAQ:SPOK opened at $10.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.46 and a 200-day moving average of $10.89. The company has a market cap of $218.05 million, a PE ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.31. Spok Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $6.32 and a one year high of $13.84.

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Spok had a net margin of 24.04% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $33.18 million during the quarter.

Spok Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.313 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. Spok’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.64%.

Spok Profile

(Free Report)

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. It delivers clinical information to care teams when and where it matters to enhance patient outcomes. The company offers subscriptions to one-way or two-way messaging services; and ancillary services, such as voicemail, and equipment loss or maintenance protection services, as well as sells devices to resellers who lease or resell them to their subscribers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Spok Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spok and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.