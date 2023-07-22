CM Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 17,182 F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 17,182 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,797 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on FNB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on F.N.B. in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson raised their target price on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, F.N.B. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

F.N.B. Price Performance

Shares of FNB opened at $12.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. F.N.B. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.09 and a fifty-two week high of $14.71.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $409.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.15 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 29.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Research analysts predict that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.88%.

F.N.B. Profile

(Free Report)

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.