CM Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 19,148 Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 19,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,984,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,786,000 after acquiring an additional 101,353 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 23.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,383,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,951 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,217,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,243,000 after acquiring an additional 110,697 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 7.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,228,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,248,000 after acquiring an additional 345,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,260,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,982,000 after acquiring an additional 31,211 shares during the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
CHRS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.57.
Coherus BioSciences Stock Performance
Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $32.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.73 million. Research analysts forecast that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Coherus BioSciences
Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company provides UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor; and CIMERLI, a biosimilar to Lucentis, a biosimilar product interchangeable with Lucentis for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and myopic choroidal neovascularization in the United States.
