CM Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 4,296 AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,296 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AIR. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AAR by 10.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,239,962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $302,202,000 after acquiring an additional 601,462 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in AAR by 32.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,209,912 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $107,026,000 after purchasing an additional 537,011 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in AAR by 6,947.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 332,196 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,899,000 after purchasing an additional 327,482 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AAR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,520,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in AAR by 880.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 266,093 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,133,000 after purchasing an additional 238,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAR stock opened at $60.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 1.61. AAR Corp. has a 1-year low of $33.75 and a 1-year high of $63.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

AAR ( NYSE:AIR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $553.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.92 million. AAR had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 9.46%. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AAR Corp. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AIR. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of AAR from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AAR in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of AAR from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AAR presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services. This segment also sells and leases new, overhauled, and repaired engine and airframe parts, and components; and provides inventory and repair programs, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components, as well as performance-based supply chain logistics programs in support of the U.S.

