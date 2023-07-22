CM Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 4,788 Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,788 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,223 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,387 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 17,169 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 73.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Kent Thomas Lucien bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.29 per share, with a total value of $32,290.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,595. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Robert W. Wo, Jr. bought 6,500 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.85 per share, with a total value of $259,025.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 42,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,695,179.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kent Thomas Lucien bought 1,000 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.29 per share, with a total value of $32,290.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,595. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 11,700 shares of company stock valued at $492,495 over the last 90 days. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Bank of Hawaii from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised Bank of Hawaii to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $83.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on Bank of Hawaii in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.25.

Shares of BOH opened at $53.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 12 month low of $30.83 and a 12 month high of $85.45.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.09). Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 26.90%. The business had revenue of $229.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.83%.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

