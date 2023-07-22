CM Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $148,000 in Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM)

CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CGEM. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 8.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Cullinan Oncology by 20.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 4,115 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Cullinan Oncology by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 5,590 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Cullinan Oncology by 4.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cullinan Oncology by 2.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 178,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 3,937 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cullinan Oncology

In related news, insider Jennifer Michaelson sold 11,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.31, for a total transaction of $146,489.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 90,447 shares in the company, valued at $1,113,402.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 16,541 shares of company stock worth $196,183 over the last quarter. 8.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cullinan Oncology Stock Performance

Several analysts have issued reports on CGEM shares. TD Cowen started coverage on Cullinan Oncology in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Cullinan Oncology from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

NASDAQ:CGEM opened at $10.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $412.11 million, a PE ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.83. Cullinan Oncology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.78 and a fifty-two week high of $15.27.

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.58). Research analysts predict that Cullinan Oncology, Inc. will post -4.64 EPS for the current year.

About Cullinan Oncology

Free Report

Cullinan Oncology, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally bioavailable small-molecule that is in a Phase IIb dose escalation for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

Further Reading

