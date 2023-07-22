CM Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $200,000 in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 98.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,329,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $643,267,000 after buying an additional 12,099,993 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,835,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,812,000 after buying an additional 533,001 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,770,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,865,000 after buying an additional 2,962,826 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,494,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,165,000 after buying an additional 101,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 835.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,124,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576,456 shares during the last quarter. 85.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Independence Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.89.

Shares of Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $17.69 on Friday. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.55 and a 1 year high of $22.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.91, a PEG ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is an increase from Independence Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 278.26%.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

