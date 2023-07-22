CM Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $232,000 in Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT)

CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 46,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000. CM Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Assertio as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Assertio by 1,367.1% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 325,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 303,433 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Assertio by 571.2% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 79,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 67,352 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Assertio in the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Assertio in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Assertio by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 10,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Assertio news, Director Heather L. Mason sold 89,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $651,787.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 187,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,845. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Assertio news, Director James L. Tyree sold 43,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $258,858.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 167,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,848. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Heather L. Mason sold 89,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $651,787.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 187,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Assertio Stock Performance

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BWS Financial increased their price objective on shares of Assertio from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Assertio from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Assertio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Assertio from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.

Assertio stock opened at $5.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $302.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.57. Assertio Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.07 and a 1-year high of $8.01.

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $42.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.78 million. Assertio had a return on equity of 52.50% and a net margin of 59.86%. On average, analysts expect that Assertio Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Assertio Profile

(Free Report)

Assertio Holdings, Inc, a commercial pharmaceutical company, provides medicines in the areas of neurology, rheumatology, and pain and inflammation. Its pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral and suppository solution for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.

Further Reading

