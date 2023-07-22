CM Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $298,000 in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT)

CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 61,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 217,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 12.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 533.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 21.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LCUT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Lifetime Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lifetime Brands in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Lifetime Brands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th.

Shares of LCUT opened at $5.72 on Friday. Lifetime Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.31 and a 52 week high of $11.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $124.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.94, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.32 and a 200-day moving average of $6.10.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. Lifetime Brands had a negative net margin of 2.22% and a positive return on equity of 1.10%. The firm had revenue of $145.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.33 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Lifetime Brands, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Lifetime Brands’s payout ratio is currently -23.61%.

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

