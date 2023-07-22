CM Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $160,000 Investment in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN)

CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,372 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000. CM Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Willdan Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Willdan Group by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,694 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Willdan Group by 499.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,117 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Willdan Group by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,084 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in Willdan Group by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Willdan Group by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,156 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Willdan Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Willdan Group Stock Performance

Shares of WLDN opened at $19.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.56. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.98 and a 52 week high of $29.71. The stock has a market cap of $265.21 million, a P/E ratio of -70.21 and a beta of 1.34.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $102.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.34 million. Willdan Group had a positive return on equity of 4.58% and a negative net margin of 0.85%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Willdan Group, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Willdan Group

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

