CM Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $264,000 Investment in AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN)

CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 28,759 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000. CM Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of AxoGen as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXGN. Soleus Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in AxoGen by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 755,998 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,545,000 after acquiring an additional 331,000 shares in the last quarter. SCW Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in AxoGen in the first quarter worth about $2,170,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in AxoGen by 12.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,729,912 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,736,000 after acquiring an additional 187,205 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 38.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 542,097 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,440,000 after purchasing an additional 149,644 shares during the period. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 6.0% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,423,335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,241,000 after purchasing an additional 137,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXGN opened at $8.76 on Friday. AxoGen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $13.66. The company has a market capitalization of $375.54 million, a PE ratio of -15.10 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

AxoGen ( NASDAQ:AXGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $36.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.80 million. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 15.23% and a negative net margin of 17.01%. As a group, analysts forecast that AxoGen, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gregory Gene Freitag sold 41,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total value of $365,645.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 290,135 shares in the company, valued at $2,527,075.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 7.21% of the company’s stock.

AXGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AxoGen in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of AxoGen in a report on Tuesday, March 28th.

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair worldwide. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

