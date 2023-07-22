CM Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $264,000 Investment in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,885 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LMAT. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 555.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 616 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 143.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in LeMaitre Vascular in the first quarter valued at about $95,000. Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in LeMaitre Vascular in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 160.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,997 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

Insider Transactions at LeMaitre Vascular

In other news, Director Bridget A. Ross sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.24, for a total transaction of $321,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,096.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 94,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total value of $6,024,252.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,413,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,216,153.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bridget A. Ross sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.24, for a total value of $321,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,169 shares in the company, valued at $75,096.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 151,663 shares of company stock worth $9,642,430. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LeMaitre Vascular Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ LMAT opened at $63.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.86. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.78 and a 52-week high of $68.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.29, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.98.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $47.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.54 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 12.20%. LeMaitre Vascular’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

LeMaitre Vascular Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is 60.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on LMAT shares. Barrington Research raised LeMaitre Vascular from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About LeMaitre Vascular

(Free Report)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers restoreflow allografts; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.