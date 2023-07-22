CM Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $291,000 Investment in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOOV. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,534.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOOV opened at $159.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.52. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.18 and a fifty-two week high of $160.69.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

