CM Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN)

CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 45,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $37,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

Mersana Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRSN opened at $3.75 on Friday. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.97 and a 1-year high of $9.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.59 and a 200-day moving average of $5.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.38. The company has a market capitalization of $428.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mersana Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MRSN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.11). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 223.97% and a negative net margin of 658.85%. The company had revenue of $7.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.59) EPS. Mersana Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 290.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MRSN. Guggenheim began coverage on Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Mersana Therapeutics from $20.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Mersana Therapeutics from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Mersana Therapeutics from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Mersana Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mersana Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.29.

Mersana Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet needs. The company develops XMT-1660, a B7-H4-targeted Dolasynthen ADC candidate; and XMT-2056, an immunosynthen ADC. It has a research and development collaborations with Janssen Biotech, Inc and Merck KGaA, as well as collaboration agreement with Asana BioSciences, LLC for the development of ADC product candidates.

See Also

