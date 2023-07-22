CM Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BK. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Bank of New York Mellon

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total transaction of $1,621,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,545,065.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

Shares of BK opened at $44.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.61. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $36.22 and a 52-week high of $52.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.09.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.16. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This is a positive change from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 46.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BK shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.90.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

