CM Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 23,980 Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 23,980 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $5,472,000. Visa accounts for approximately 1.1% of CM Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,621,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864,340 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Visa by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,100,136 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,616,564,000 after buying an additional 2,216,275 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,221,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,683,673,000 after acquiring an additional 640,839 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 116,608.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,504,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,090,978,000 after acquiring an additional 24,483,134 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $3,067,232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on V shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.88.

Visa Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE V opened at $239.25 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $245.37. The firm has a market cap of $448.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $231.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $5,766,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $5,766,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total transaction of $9,254,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,036,887.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 165,727 shares of company stock valued at $38,891,141. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

