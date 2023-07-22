CM Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 9,708 Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,708 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Intel by 0.9% during the first quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 527,491 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Intel by 9.4% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 29,160 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 5.3% during the first quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 9,582 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in Intel by 46.7% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 862,030 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $28,163,000 after purchasing an additional 274,479 shares during the last quarter. 60.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Stock Up 1.9 %

INTC opened at $34.02 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $40.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.28. The company has a market cap of $141.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.03 and a beta of 0.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on INTC. Citigroup lifted their target price on Intel from $29.50 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Intel from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Intel from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Intel from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intel news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at $4,204,638.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.