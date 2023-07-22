CM Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $158,000 Position in Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO)

CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 19,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARKO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Arko by 248.1% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arko in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Arko by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Arko in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arko in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Arko alerts:

Arko Price Performance

NASDAQ:ARKO opened at $8.21 on Friday. Arko Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.70 and a 52 week high of $10.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $987.70 million, a PE ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.14.

Arko Dividend Announcement

Arko ( NASDAQ:ARKO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Arko had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 24.98%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arko Corp. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Arko’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Arko from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Arko from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Arko from $12.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Arko Profile

(Free Report)

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, Fleet Fueling, and GPM Petroleum segments. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. Its Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.