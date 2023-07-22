CM Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $190,000 Position in Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA)

CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,484 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000. CM Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Ooma at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OOMA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ooma by 2.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ooma by 49.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,274 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ooma by 81.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 19,318 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Ooma by 23.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 202,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 37,969 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Ooma by 4.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 972,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,575,000 after purchasing an additional 45,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Ooma Stock Up 0.6 %

OOMA stock opened at $14.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.34 million, a PE ratio of -111.38 and a beta of 0.87. Ooma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.08 and a twelve month high of $16.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ooma ( NYSE:OOMA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $56.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.50 million. Ooma had a positive return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 1.44%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ooma, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OOMA shares. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on Ooma from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of Ooma in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ooma in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ooma

In other Ooma news, Director William D. Pearce sold 5,100 shares of Ooma stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $71,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 147,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,520.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ooma news, VP James A. Gustke sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $198,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 160,010 shares in the company, valued at $2,120,132.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William D. Pearce sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $71,655.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 147,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,520.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Ooma Company Profile

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; Ooma Managed Wi-Fi, a plug-and-play enterprise-grade Wi-Fi solution; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) solution.

