CM Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 3.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 0.9% during the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 45,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 4.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 57.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period.

Get Celldex Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CLDX. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Celldex Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd.

Celldex Therapeutics Stock Performance

CLDX opened at $36.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.45 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.82 and a 200 day moving average of $38.17. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.01 and a fifty-two week high of $48.40.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.01. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,766.22% and a negative return on equity of 32.84%. The company had revenue of $0.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.38 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase II monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Celldex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celldex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.