CM Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,987 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 68.5% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 65.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cincinnati Financial Price Performance

Shares of Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $102.56 on Friday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $130.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.83 and a 200 day moving average of $107.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 854.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.61.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.21. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 84.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is currently 2,500.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $113.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $115.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $125.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total transaction of $2,054,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 190,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,577,620.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 20,000 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total value of $2,054,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 190,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,577,620.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $98.39 per share, for a total transaction of $98,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 47,960 shares in the company, valued at $4,718,784.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

