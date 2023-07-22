CM Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE)

CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DICE. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of DICE Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of DICE Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of DICE Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $144,000.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other DICE Therapeutics news, major shareholder Northpond Ventures Gp, Llc sold 2,492,871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $115,918,501.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 166,293 shares in the company, valued at $7,732,624.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Northpond Ventures Gp, Llc sold 2,492,871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $115,918,501.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,732,624.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John R. Jacobsen sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total value of $572,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 147,497 shares in the company, valued at $4,503,083.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,638,166 shares of company stock worth $121,280,204. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
DICE Therapeutics Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of DICE Therapeutics stock opened at $46.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -21.40 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.55 and a 200 day moving average of $33.55. DICE Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $47.11.
DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.05. On average, research analysts anticipate that DICE Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.
About DICE Therapeutics
DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions as effectively as systemic biologics.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than DICE Therapeutics
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/17 – 7/21
- U.S. Bancorp Shares Rally As Analysts Get Bullish After Q2 Report
- AutoNation Beats Earnings Expectations, Stock Down?
- American Express Hiccups After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- ISRG Stock Sinks After Strong Earnings: Is the Growth Priced In?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for DICE Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICE Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.