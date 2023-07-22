CM Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE)

CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DICE. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of DICE Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of DICE Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of DICE Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $144,000.

In other DICE Therapeutics news, major shareholder Northpond Ventures Gp, Llc sold 2,492,871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $115,918,501.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 166,293 shares in the company, valued at $7,732,624.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Northpond Ventures Gp, Llc sold 2,492,871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $115,918,501.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,732,624.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John R. Jacobsen sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total value of $572,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 147,497 shares in the company, valued at $4,503,083.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,638,166 shares of company stock worth $121,280,204. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DICE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered DICE Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. SVB Securities lowered DICE Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered DICE Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.60.

Shares of DICE Therapeutics stock opened at $46.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -21.40 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.55 and a 200 day moving average of $33.55. DICE Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $47.11.

DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.05. On average, research analysts anticipate that DICE Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions as effectively as systemic biologics.

