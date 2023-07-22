CM Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,132 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Harmonic by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,271 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Harmonic by 411.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Harmonic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Harmonic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Harmonic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. 97.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on HLIT. Barclays increased their price objective on Harmonic from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Harmonic in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

Harmonic Trading Down 1.2 %

HLIT opened at $15.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 50.32 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.81 and a 200-day moving average of $15.04. Harmonic Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.98 and a 52 week high of $18.43.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $157.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.90 million. Harmonic had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 5.48%. Equities research analysts predict that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Broadband. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to broadband operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

