CM Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,568 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OSIS. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 105.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of OSI Systems by 305.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of OSI Systems by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSIS opened at $121.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $119.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.41. OSI Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.31 and a fifty-two week high of $127.07.

OSI Systems ( NASDAQ:OSIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $302.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.92 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 6.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Research analysts predict that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Ajay Mehra sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.90, for a total transaction of $1,239,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,650,214.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Manoocher M. Aliabadi sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.62, for a total value of $251,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,219,061.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Ajay Mehra sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.90, for a total transaction of $1,239,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,532 shares in the company, valued at $4,650,214.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,970 shares of company stock worth $15,646,489 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OSIS. B. Riley upped their target price on OSI Systems from $120.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems, AS&E, and Gatekeeper names.

