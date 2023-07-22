CM Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in SpartanNash by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,009,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,342,000 after buying an additional 37,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in SpartanNash by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,923,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,398,000 after buying an additional 30,161 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of SpartanNash by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,432,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,230,000 after purchasing an additional 16,702 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of SpartanNash by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,055,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,835,000 after purchasing an additional 59,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of SpartanNash by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 695,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,178,000 after purchasing an additional 19,488 shares in the last quarter. 80.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on SPTN. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of SpartanNash from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th.

SpartanNash Price Performance

SpartanNash stock opened at $21.96 on Friday. SpartanNash has a 52 week low of $20.61 and a 52 week high of $37.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $762.89 million, a PE ratio of 29.68 and a beta of 0.67.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that SpartanNash will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SpartanNash Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at SpartanNash

In other SpartanNash news, Director William R. Voss sold 9,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total value of $197,437.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,249.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SpartanNash Company Profile

(Free Report)

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.