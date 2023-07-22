Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (CVLY) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 24th

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 24th. This is a boost from Codorus Valley Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Codorus Valley Bancorp has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ CVLY opened at $21.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $209.05 million, a P/E ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.57. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a 12-month low of $16.00 and a 12-month high of $25.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

Codorus Valley Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CVLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.54 million during the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 13.62%.

In related news, Director Scott V. Fainor acquired 3,599 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.66 per share, for a total transaction of $70,756.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,860 shares in the company, valued at $193,847.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 7,019 shares of company stock worth $130,670 in the last three months. 3.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Codorus Valley Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVLY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 8,667 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 354,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,808,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 421,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,270,000 after acquiring an additional 19,903 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 94.5% in the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 88,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 43,000 shares during the period. 46.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CVLY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens began coverage on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

About Codorus Valley Bancorp

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services in South Central Pennsylvania and Central Maryland. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; and consumer loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and others.

