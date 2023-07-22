Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) Releases Earnings Results

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $79.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.10 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 29.94%.

Community Trust Bancorp Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CTBI opened at $37.00 on Friday. Community Trust Bancorp has a 1 year low of $32.68 and a 1 year high of $48.05. The firm has a market cap of $665.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.00.

Community Trust Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.60%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Community Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th.

In other Community Trust Bancorp news, insider Mark A. Gooch bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.78 per share, with a total value of $86,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 78,952 shares in the company, valued at $2,745,950.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Mark A. Gooch acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.78 per share, with a total value of $86,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 78,952 shares in the company, valued at $2,745,950.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Franky Minnifield acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.13 per share, with a total value of $78,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,120.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 6,528 shares of company stock valued at $236,668. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTBI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 119,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,932,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 24.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 7,640 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 55.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares during the last quarter. 58.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

