Comparing Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) & Home Product Center Public (OTCMKTS:HPCRF)

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) and Home Product Center Public (OTCMKTS:HPCRF – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Arhaus and Home Product Center Public’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arhaus 12.02% 86.28% 17.33% Home Product Center Public N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Arhaus and Home Product Center Public’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arhaus $1.29 billion 1.21 $136.63 million $1.10 10.08 Home Product Center Public N/A N/A N/A $0.26 1.78

Analyst Ratings

Arhaus has higher revenue and earnings than Home Product Center Public. Home Product Center Public is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Arhaus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Arhaus and Home Product Center Public, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arhaus 0 1 5 0 2.83 Home Product Center Public 0 0 0 0 N/A

Arhaus presently has a consensus target price of $12.63, suggesting a potential upside of 13.84%. Given Arhaus’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Arhaus is more favorable than Home Product Center Public.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

34.3% of Arhaus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.4% of Home Product Center Public shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Arhaus shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Arhaus beats Home Product Center Public on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arhaus

Arhaus, Inc. operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits. In addition, it offers lighting products, including various distinct and artistic lighting fixtures comprising chandeliers, pendants, table and floor lamps, and sconces; textile products, such as handcrafted indoor and outdoor rugs, bed linens, and pillows and throws; and décor products, including various wall art to mirrors, vases to candles, and other decorative accessories. The company distributes its products through an omni-channel model comprising showrooms, e-commerce platform, print and digital media, and in-home designer services. Arhaus, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Boston Heights, Ohio.

About Home Product Center Public

Home Product Center Public Company Limited operates as a home improvement retailer in Thailand, Malaysia, and Vietnam. The company trades in goods and materials for construction, extension, refurbishment, renovation, and improvement of buildings, houses, and residences; and range of related services. It also offers 3D, installation, maintenance, home makeover, cleaning, warehousing, and distribution services. In addition, the company leases space. Home Product Center Public Company Limited was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Nonthaburi, Thailand.

