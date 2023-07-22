Comparing Locafy (NASDAQ:LCFY) and OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT)

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT – Get Free Report) and Locafy (NASDAQ:LCFY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

OneConnect Financial Technology has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Locafy has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.7% of OneConnect Financial Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Locafy shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.7% of Locafy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OneConnect Financial Technology 0 1 0 0 2.00 Locafy 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for OneConnect Financial Technology and Locafy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

OneConnect Financial Technology presently has a consensus price target of $9.70, indicating a potential upside of 150.00%. Given OneConnect Financial Technology’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe OneConnect Financial Technology is more favorable than Locafy.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares OneConnect Financial Technology and Locafy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OneConnect Financial Technology $4.37 billion 0.03 -$129.62 million ($2.62) -1.48 Locafy $5.27 million 1.30 -$3.69 million N/A N/A

Locafy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than OneConnect Financial Technology.

Profitability

This table compares OneConnect Financial Technology and Locafy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OneConnect Financial Technology -15.25% -18.71% -7.09% Locafy N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Locafy beats OneConnect Financial Technology on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OneConnect Financial Technology

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers AI Banker App to banks' relationship managers for managing the acquisition of retail customers and their relationships with retail customers; retail banking operation management platform for monitor retail banking business; wealth management platform that provides banks with tools to enhance the efficiency of their wealth management business; customer incentive and management platform, which helps banks to set up their own customer reward portals; and intelligent risk management solutions. The company also offers commercial-banking-as-a-service solutions, including intelligent service, intelligent product development, and intelligent risk management platforms; digital services platforms for government agencies that provide integrated credit, cross-border trade, financial, and enterprise services; banking core system solutions; and digital insurance solutions for digitalizing the insurance process, marketing, customer management, and claim processing, as well as customers service management platforms for auto aftermarket and healthcare services. In addition, it provides Gamma Voice Solution, an AI customer service for financial institutions; and Gamma FinCloud Open Platform, a plug-and-play, ready-to-integrate application development components for financial institutions. Further, the company offers information transmission, information technology advisory services, E-commerce security certificate administration, insurance survey and loss adjustment, and asset management and consulting. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

About Locafy

Locafy Limited operates as a software-as-a-service company (SaaS) that specializes in local search engine marketing in Australia, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It focuses on commercializing its SaaS online publishing technology platform that comprises an integrated suite of solutions, such as listings, landing pages, locators, and marketplace for improving the local online presence for business owners. The company's platform publishes content to various devices that uses a web browser to display web content, as well as programmatically optimizes the published content for local search. It offers its solutions directly to customers, as well as through reseller channels comprising digital agencies and search engine optimization freelancers. The company was formerly known as Moboom Limited and changed its name to Locafy Limited in January 2021. Locafy Limited was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

