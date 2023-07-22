Comparing NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) and Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) and NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Prothena and NexImmune’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Prothena alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prothena -232.19% -24.99% -19.59% NexImmune N/A -143.12% -115.80%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Prothena and NexImmune, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prothena 0 1 8 0 2.89 NexImmune 0 2 1 0 2.33

Earnings and Valuation

Prothena presently has a consensus price target of $87.33, indicating a potential upside of 34.34%. NexImmune has a consensus price target of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 761.77%. Given NexImmune’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NexImmune is more favorable than Prothena.

This table compares Prothena and NexImmune’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prothena $53.90 million 63.62 -$116.95 million ($2.62) -24.81 NexImmune N/A N/A -$62.51 million ($2.31) -0.13

NexImmune has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Prothena. Prothena is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NexImmune, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.6% of Prothena shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.2% of NexImmune shares are held by institutional investors. 28.2% of Prothena shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.8% of NexImmune shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Prothena has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NexImmune has a beta of 2.19, meaning that its stock price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Prothena beats NexImmune on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Prothena

(Get Free Report)

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; NNC6019 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. Its discovery and preclinical programs include PRX012 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; and PRX123, a dual Aß-Tau vaccine for the treatment and prevention of Alzheimer's disease, as well as TDP-43 and PRX019 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and other neurodegenerative diseases. Prothena Corporation plc has a license, development, and commercialization agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to develop and commercialize antibodies that target alpha-synuclein, including prasinezumab; and a collaboration agreement with Bristol-Myers Squibb to develop antibodies. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

About NexImmune

(Get Free Report)

NexImmune, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies with curative potential for patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases. It develops approaches to T cell immunotherapies based on its proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation, a nanoparticle technology platform. The company's product candidates include NEXI-001, an allogeneic cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia; NEXI-002, an autologous cell therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with relapsed and/or refractory in multiple myeloma; and NEXI-003, a candidate targeted against HPV-associated malignancies, which is in preclinical stage. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.