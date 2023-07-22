Comparing Santo Mining (OTCMKTS:SANP) & GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT)

Santo Mining (OTCMKTS:SANP – Get Free Report) and GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Santo Mining and GigaCloud Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Santo Mining N/A N/A N/A ($0.02) -0.01 GigaCloud Technology $505.43 million 0.70 $23.97 million $0.86 10.12

GigaCloud Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Santo Mining. Santo Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GigaCloud Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

0.4% of GigaCloud Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.3% of GigaCloud Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Santo Mining and GigaCloud Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Santo Mining N/A N/A N/A GigaCloud Technology 6.96% 18.02% 8.40%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Santo Mining and GigaCloud Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Santo Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A GigaCloud Technology 0 0 3 0 3.00

GigaCloud Technology has a consensus target price of $19.50, suggesting a potential upside of 124.14%. Given GigaCloud Technology’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe GigaCloud Technology is more favorable than Santo Mining.

Summary

GigaCloud Technology beats Santo Mining on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Santo Mining

Santo Mining Corp., doing business as Santo Blockchain Labs, operates as a vertically integrated blockchain and cryptocurrency development company in Vietnam and the Republic of Panama. The company manages, operates, and develops end-to-end Blockchain-as-a-Service. It also develops smart digital contracts, non-fungible tokens, digital to physical assets tokenization, eXetended reality, and Internet of Things solutions. The company was formerly known as Santo Pita Corp. and changed its name to Santo Mining Corp. in March 2012. Santo Mining Corp. was founded in 2009 and is based in Aventura, Florida.

About GigaCloud Technology

GigaCloud Technology Inc. provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories. The company was formerly known as Oriental Standard Human Resources Holdings Limited and changed its name to GigaCloud Technology Inc. in February 2021. GigaCloud Technology Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Walnut, California.

