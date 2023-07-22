Comparing Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) and First Acceptance (OTCMKTS:FACO)

Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY – Get Free Report) and First Acceptance (OTCMKTS:FACO – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Tokio Marine and First Acceptance, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tokio Marine 0 0 0 0 N/A First Acceptance 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

0.0% of Tokio Marine shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.5% of First Acceptance shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Tokio Marine and First Acceptance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tokio Marine 5.68% 9.45% 1.26% First Acceptance -3.97% -18.90% -3.70%

Volatility and Risk

Tokio Marine has a beta of -0.79, suggesting that its stock price is 179% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Acceptance has a beta of 0.05, suggesting that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tokio Marine and First Acceptance’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tokio Marine $50.28 billion 2.77 $2.79 billion $0.18 127.92 First Acceptance $302.30 million 0.11 -$17.49 million ($0.35) -2.46

Tokio Marine has higher revenue and earnings than First Acceptance. First Acceptance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tokio Marine, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Tokio Marine beats First Acceptance on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tokio Marine

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in non-life and life insurance, international insurance, and financial and general businesses worldwide. The company provides business, fire, Internet and mobile, rental housing, and natural catastrophe risk insurance services, as well as insurance for retail and corporate fields. It also provides property investment, insurance agency and risk consulting, human resource, in-home care and nursing care information, healthcare/medical, call center, and real estate-related services. Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. serves individuals, small to medium sized non-profit organizations, schools, or churches. The company was formerly known as Millea Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. in 2008. Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About First Acceptance

First Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, servicer, and underwriter of non-standard personal automobile insurance and related products in the United States. It issues non-standard automobile insurance policies to individuals based on their inability or unwillingness to obtain insurance coverage from standard carriers due to various factors, including their payment preference, failure to maintain continuous insurance coverage, or driving record. The company also underwrites auto and motorcycle insurance products; and renters, homeowners, commercial, pet, life, travel, outdoor vehicle, and hospital indemnity insurance products. In addition, it provides TeleMed, a subscription service that offers access to doctor for consulting, diagnosing, and prescribing medication for non-emergency illness. The company primarily distributes its products through its retail locations, as well as through call center and internet. As of December 31, 2021, it leased and operated 338 retail locations, and a call center. First Acceptance Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

